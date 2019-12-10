Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Vincent Silvestro
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Middletown, CT
Vincent J. Silvestro


1947 - 2019
Vincent J. Silvestro Obituary
Vincent J. Silvestro, 72, of Haddam, beloved husband of Susan (Rasche) Silvestro died Saturday at Middlesex Hospital. Vincent was born in Middletown, son of the late, Angelo and Marie (Funicello) Silvestro. Prior to his retirement, Vin was employed as a millwright with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He was a veteran serving two tours of duty with the U.S Navy Seabees during the Vietnam war. Besides his wife Susan, Vincent is survived by his two daughters, Shannon O'Shea and her husband Jimmy, Jennifer Silvestro, a granddaughter and best friend, Sophia O'Shea, a brother Angelo Silvestro and his wife Lynn, and a brother-in-law, William Rasche, all of Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday December 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be sent to Middletown Vietnam Veterans P.O. Box 2113, Middletown, CT. 06457-2113.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 10, 2019
