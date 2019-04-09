Vincent J. Sipala Sr., 96, a longtime resident of Newington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Giuseppina (Randazzo) Sipala and the beloved husband of 68 years to the late Sebastiana (Fiumara) Sipala. As part of the greatest generation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, he started working as an electrical engineer with Paul Dana Bemis, becoming a partner in Bemis Sipala before retiring in 1990. In his leisure time he enjoyed bowling, gardening and spending time with his family. A beloved father, brother and uncle, Vincent is survived by his son, Vincent J. Sipala, Jr. of Wethersfield, his daughter Joanne Sipala and her husband Michael Girard of Old Lyme, his sister, Josephine Miano of Rancho Cordova, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife Sebastiana, Vincent was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Mickno and Lucy Salonia. Funeral services for Vincent will begin on Friday morning, April 12, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, to St. Ann's Church, New Britain, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home. To leave an online expression of sympathy or to share a memory with the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2019