Vincent M. Sapere, 80, of Wethersfield and formerly Newington, beloved husband for 51 years of the late Felicia "Phyllis" P. (Celli) Sapere, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hartford Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Hartford on April 24, 1938, he was a son of the late Dominic and Rose (Carabillo) Sapere. Vincent grew up in East Hartford and was a graduate of East Hartford High School. He served proudly in the U.S. Army. Vincent worked as a delivery driver for Auto Parts International. He was a sports lover and avid golfer, and was a member of the East Hartford Men's Golf League for many years. He enjoyed fishing, going to Mohegan Sun, and trips to Misquamicut Beach and Black Point Beach with stops at Harry's in Colchester. He also enjoyed cooking delicious Italian meals for his family. More than anything Vincent was a loving father and grandfather who will be forever missed by his daughter, Donna S. Rizzio and husband Kenneth of Wethersfield; his son, Vincent M. Sapere, Jr. of Wethersfield and four adored grandchildren, Christopher and Paul Rizzio, Eric Sapere and Heather Solak and husband Justin. He is also survived by his brother, Mathew Sapere and wife Carol of West Hartford, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear and close friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hartford Hospital Bliss 9 Cardiac ICU for the care and compassion shown to Vincent during his stay.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday (March 12) at 11:30 a.m. at Annunciation Parish (Church of the Holy Spirit), 183 Church St., Newington. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Donations in Vincent's memory may be made to Hartford Hospital Fund Development, Attn: Henry Low Heart Center Fund, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. To share a memory of Vincent with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2019