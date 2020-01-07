|
|
Passed away on December 28, 2019 and will be dearly missed. Survived by wife Pamela, children Sonya (Keith) DeMaio, Troy Fox and Brianna DeMaio, granddaughters Tessa and Natalia, mother Leilani DeMaio-Dinse, sisters Candice Abair and Jacqueline Ross, aunts Leonilda Sullivan and Maris (August) Schaller, uncle Henry (Flor) Pope, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by father James Vincent DeMaio. Services at Paul Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT on Saturday, January 11, 1-3PM. Reception to follow at Grady's Tavern, 622 East Middle Turnpike Manchester, CT on January 11.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020