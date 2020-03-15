|
|
Vincent Nicholas Pugliese, 67, a long-time resident of Glastonbury, CT, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. He had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma 6 months earlier. Vince was born on May 21, 1952 in Newburgh, NY. In 1974, he graduated from SUNY Buffalo with a BS in Civil Engineering, and began working at Aetna in Boston. This was the beginning of a very long and successful career in the insurance industry that saw him retire as the Senior VP and Chief Underwriting & Marketing Officer of W.R. Berkley Corp. It was also at the Aetna that he met the love of his life, Janet, with whom he shared 38 happy years of marriage and had 3 children – Vincent, Nicole and Zachary. Vince was a loving husband and father who enjoyed bringing people together with home-cooked meals, and especially laughter. His quick-witted and improvisational sense of humor was truly his most resilient and memorable quality. He loved to tell jokes and entertain everyone around him. Vince also enjoyed cooking, reading, woodworking, gardening, and socializing with anyone and everyone. In addition to his wife and three children, Vince is survived by a sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 21 at the Glastonbury Hills Country Club (239 Country Club Road, So. Glastonbury, CT). In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation using the following link: tinyurl.com/vnpugliese. For online condolences or to see the full obituary, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020