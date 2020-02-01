Home

Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
860-379-2897
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope, formerly Immaculate Conception Church
New Hartford, CT
View Map
1938 - 2020
Vincent N. Vogellus Obituary
Vincent N Vogellus, 81, passed away on January 28, 2020, after bravely battling health issues for several years. Vincent was the devoted husband of Mary Lou (Cilfone) Vogellus, his beloved 'Lou-Lou', for nearly 58 years. Born May 26, 1938 in Winsted, he was the son of the late Vincent DaPaul and Bertha Grace Vogellus. Vincent served in the United States Air Force from 1956 - 1961. He was employed as a Sales Engineer with Eaton Corporation, formerly Cutler Hammer, until he retired at age 59. During this time, Vincent furthered his Engineering and Management education at NWCC and Oliver Wolcott College.Vincent was an avid gardener and an accomplished fly fisherman, tying many of his own flies. He was a member of The Farmington River Anglers Association and NW Chapter of Trout Unlimited, serving as Treasurer for several years at the latter. When his sons were young, Vincent helped coach New Hartford Little League and Senior Little League and enjoyed following their years in sports. He also reveled in playing cards with family and friends.Vincent's gentlemanly nature and sense of humor will be missed by many. Surely, he is now reunited with his long-time fishing buddies who had gone before him.In addition to his wife, Vincent is survived by his children, Vincent E. (Terri) Vogellus, Mark (Renee) Vogellus, and Donna (Brian) Smith.; his grandchildren, Phil Smith, Sarah Smith, Josh Smith, Melissa Vogellus, Sara (Dan) Marsico; and great grandchild, Hailey Marsico. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda (Hector) Turgeon and Carol (George) Rose; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Vincent was predeceased by his brother, James.Friends may call on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope, formerly Immaculate Conception Church, New Hartford, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Torrington.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 1, 2020
