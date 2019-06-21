Vincent O'Neill of Dublin Ireland, beloved husband of Dolores, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and family members on June 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Gus and Bridget O'Neill and loving brother to 11 siblings including Hugh O'Neill and Mary Benoit of Bristol Ct. He was the adored uncle of 30 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. Vincent was a master jeweler who owned his own business frequented by clients from all corners of Ireland. He was a champion table tennis player and coach and played in tournaments all over Europe.When he had spare time he liked to golf. Vincent was so loved and respected by all especially the little ones as he always had sweets (candy) in one pocket and coins rattling in the other. He was kind to everyone and will be missed so much by his wife, family, extended family and his many friends. Funeral was held in Dublin, Ireland on June 18th. May he rest in peace. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary