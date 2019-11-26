Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
East Hampton, CT
View Map
Resources
Vincent R. Lopez, 92, of East Hartford, beloved husband to the late Beryle K. (Hendricks) Lopez, passed away at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Vincent was born in Hartford, son of the late Louis and Helen (Coughlin) Lopez. Vincent grew up and completed his schooling in Hartford. After finishing high school, Vincent entered the Navy where he proudly served his country. When he returned home, he worked for Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years reaching the title of Cost Reduction Program Manager. Upon his retirement from Pratt & Whitney, he went on to work as head of the Housing Authority. In his spare time, Vincent enjoyed golfing and spending time on Long Island Sound on his boat in which he made so many people happy. His kind, caring and generous spirit made everyone who knew him feel so loved. He truly had a heart of gold. Vincent is survived by his three children Dana M. Lopez of Amston, CT, Leslie R. Lopez and his companion Paulette of Fort Kent, ME, and Brett M. Lopez and his wife Kathy of Palm Coast, FL, as well as 9 grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Victoria Tyler. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Hampton, CT. There will be no calling hours. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
