Vincent R. Vollono, Sr., 71, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Ann Sansevero Vollono. Vincent was born in New Haven on May 13, 1948 and was the son of the late Ralph J. And Frances Criscuolo Vollono. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University and his master's degree from the University of Bridgeport. Vincent was a woodworking teacher at Carrigan Intermediate School, West Haven for 37 years He enjoyed working in his yard, vacationing at Cape Cod, reading and spending time with his family. Father of Jeannine (Christopher) Meisenkothen and Vincent R. Vollono, Jr. Grandfather of Alexander, Nicholas and Annaliese Meisenkothen. Brother of Robert (Donna) Vollono. Brother-in-law of Michael J. Sansevero. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Scott Gettinger and all of his nurses. The visiting hours will be from 9:00 to 10:30 on Tuesday morning in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, Smilow c/o Yale New haven Hospital Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019