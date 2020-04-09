|
Vincent Robert Volpe passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020 at the age of 91, with his loving wife Susanne by his side. He was born on June 15, 1928, the son of Vincent Volpe of Alanno, Abruzzo, Italy, and Felicia Tedesco Volpe of Waterbury, CT. Vincent is survived by his wife of 11 years, Susanne Ryder Volpe, as well as his children from his 56-year marriage to Madeline Cacace Volpe who passed away February 18, 2007: Jeanne St. Martin and her husband Sean of Ellicott City, MD; Vincent Volpe Jr. and his wife Christine of Houston, TX and Le Havre, France; Barbara Young and her husband Warren of Goshen, NY; and Christopher Volpe and his wife Mary Angela of Seekonk, MA; as well as his grandchildren, Lucas and Jessica St. Martin, Rosa and Kevin Pruett, Sally Young, Samuel Young, Gino Volpe, Dante Volpe, Stephanie Lambert, Camille Volpe; and great grandchildren, Mila Pruett, Madeline St. Martin, Hugo Vitek and Emma Vitek. After Madeline's death, Vincent married Susanne Ryder. They lived happily for the past 11 years in Guilford, and the Volpe family welcomed Susanne's family: Patrick and Maribel Welch and their children Isabella and Patrick Jr. of Scottsdale, AZ; Sarah and Josh Smith and their son Langdon of Lakeville, CT; and Catherine and Jamie Carrington and their son George of Washington, DC. Vincent was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Volpe Solocious and his brother Leo Volpe. The first of Vin's extraordinary achievements came when he was 6 years old. He and his older siblings Dorothy and Leo toured the Vaudeville circuit as the Volpe Trio in the 1930's. It marked the first time his natural showmanship came out, and it was something he would never lose. It was during his childhood that his love of the New York Yankees began, a love he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He grew up in Waterbury, Connecticut. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, and served in Trieste, Italy. Before the war, Vinny and Leo worked at their uncle's gas station. After the war, the mechanically-minded brothers dove back into the automobile business. Their uncle worked for Standard Oil, and he got the boys a gas station to run. At the same time, Vinny was attending Boardman Trade School to learn more about mechanics. His goal was to own an automobile dealership, specifically a Cadillac Oldsmobile dealership. But that particular goal was cut short when all the gas and oil Vinny was handling caused his skin to break out. A doctor suggested that the young GI go to college. In 1950, he met a nurse in a hospital, and knew as soon as he laid eyes on her that she was the one. Vin married Madeline Cacace just a year later. In the early days of their marriage, Vin used the GI bill to get his Associate's degree. He was part of the first graduating class of Quinnipiac University. The couple then moved to Boston, where Vin earned his degree in Business Administration from Boston University. His family was the great love of his life. In 1955, Vin and Madeline's first child, Jeanne, was born. They went on to have three more: Vincent Jr., Barbara, and Christopher. The roles of dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa were the greatest ones the eternal entertainer ever filled. By 1955, Vinny and Madeline were living in Connecticut, and Vin got a job at the Connecticut State Tax Department. He had a summer before that job started, so he began working at Jarvis Corporation. That temporary job turned into a 65-year career. He started out working from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. cleaning machinery, and quickly moved up through the ranks. Shortly after he started at Jarvis, the company asked him to move to Guilford to manage a small facility there as the Export Sales Manager of Machine Tools. The only problem: there was nothing to export, so Vin got to work. He started by organizing corporations in Canada, Australia, and Argentina. In the following decades, he started up companies in 12 more countries. He became President of Jarvis and built a world-renowned company. He continued business expansion until the day he died, and developed a worldwide distribution network. He was active in the community his whole life. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Padre Pio Foundation of America. He was a long-time member of St. George's Catholic Church, and served on the Interfaith Council Board of Guilford. He served the Hispanic community of Guilford and the surrounding shoreline communities for more than 40 years. Vin was also a member of the Quinnipiack Club and Amity Club of New Haven, and was an active contributor to various local charities. He was a long-time member of the National Machine Tool Builders Association, and President of the Guilford Rotary. In 2003, he got the Chapter Award of Merit from the UConn Chapter Honor Society of Agriculture. He also got a U.S. Army Freedom Team Salute for his service in World War II. In 2009, Vin got the NAACP Freedom Fund Award for being a good community partner and supporter of growth and service in the Middletown community. He was a loving husband and father, a true philanthropist, and a self-made Captain of Industry. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched. Services will be held at a later date when his family and friends can gather to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Women & Family Life Center of Guilford Connecticut, 1 Park Street, Guilford, CT 06437 ; https://womenandfamilylife.org/donate and Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416 ; https://padrepio.com/ VNA Community Hospice of Guilford, 753 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437. https://connecticuthomecare.org/about-us/support-us/ Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020