Just reading Vin’s obituary it is obvious that he was a person of very unique interests and and talents. I never known a man quite like him.Two children of mine were taught by Vin’s beloved wife,Chris.She was a warm,superb teacher.I worked with Vin in his Center for Open at UConn where we worked school districts throughout CT.

He was a humble,decent man who loved his family.He also loved his UConn Huskies basketball teams.Vin’s passing is a huge loss for the many,many people who were inspired by him.





George B Drumm

Friend