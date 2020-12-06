Vincent Rogers, 93, of Storrs, CT, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City, he became an accomplished jazz trumpeter by the age of 17. Forced to choose between going on the road with the Louis Prima Band or attending college, he chose the latter. A visit to Cornell University was the deciding factor, and his love affair with Cornell continued throughout his life. While at Cornell, he met Chris Jennings, a dance and drama major who later became his wife and master teacher of young children. Vin's educational theory and Chris's practice in the classroom complemented each other perfectly. Vin taught middle school for a few years in eastern Long Island where daughter Jill was born. He became a middle school principal but quickly accepted a graduate fellowship at Syracuse University where he received his doctorate in 1952. Daughter Robin was born in Syracuse. Upon completing his doctorate, Vin accepted an assistant professorship in Education at Syracuse, and a year later accepted a position at the University of Massachusetts where son Evan was born. At the University of Massachusetts, his insightful writing and progressive teaching led to an associate professorship at the University of Minnesota. Much of Vin's research and writing at Minnesota was focused on social studies education. Another life-changing experience occurred during his stay at the University of Minnesota; he received a Senior Research Fulbright Fellowship at the University of London, England. After an exciting year studying British primary schools and a summer of European travel with all three children and wife Chris, Vin was now recognized as an authority on British progressive education and wrote extensively about the open education movement. After his Fulbright, Vin accepted a position as professor of education and chairman of the Elementary Education Department at the University of Connecticut in Storrs. The university eventually became known as a center for the open education movement in the United States. Vin and family lived in Bologna, Italy for two summers while he taught American teachers abroad at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Institute for Secondary School Teachers. Following this assignment, he worked with an African Educational Team in Mombasa and Nairobi, Kenya. Vin taught workshops in England, Denmark, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. Upon his retirement in 1989 Vin embarked on two major retirement projects. The first was an extensive study of various spiritual and religious movements. After two years of intense study, he concluded that the Buddhists were right - "You know when you know that you don't know." The second was to become a competent equestrian, and he began riding at the age of 63 in the University of Connecticut's equestrian program. He bought horses of his own and competed in local shows. Vin also owned and raced a number of thoroughbred racehorses. Vin's idea of a perfect day was watching the early morning workouts at Saratoga, then attending the races in the afternoon. Vin was an ardent skier, runner, tennis player, and model railroader. His vacation home in Wilmington, Vermont provided a wonderful meeting place for the family to swim in the pond, play tennis or go for walks down country roads. During his retirement he taught courses on jazz and horse racing at the Mansfield Community Center and held jazz workshops for high school students at his home in Storrs while continuing to perform with a number of local jazz groups. Vin leaves three children and their spouses, Jill and James Coffrin of Burlington, Vermont, Robin and David Smith of Mystic, Connecticut, and Evan and Jackie Rogers of Stamford, Connecticut. He leaves six grandchildren: Seth, Kevin, and Laura Coffrin, Scott and Brett Smith, Tammie Simmons and seven great-grandchildren. Vin was an inspiration to all who knew him as someone who lived life to its fullest and pursued his passions relentlessly. Donations can be made in his memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, or the Pine Point School, 89 Barnes Rd. Stonington, CT 06378. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com