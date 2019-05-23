Vincent Williams passed away at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, May 19th 2019 at the age of 56. Vincent is the son of Jerald Dean Williams and Carl E Williams. Vincent is survived by his son, Vincent Carl Williams. Vincent is lovingly remembered by his brothers, Carl Williams and Darryl Williams, his sister, April Smith, his former wife, Angela Williams, his daughter-in-law Erica Williams and his granddaughter, Gabriella Williams. He is also remembered by family members from both Connecticut and Florida. Vincent was born in Hartford, Connecticut on November 13, 1962. He graduated from Weaver High School. He served in the Navy from 1985-1988 and received honorable discharge. He then worked as a professional chef. He moved to Gainesville, FL in 2001. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, reading the Bible and spending time with family. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL on Saturday, May 25th. Visitation will begin at 9am and the funeral service will follow at 10am. The burial with military honors will be held following the service at Forest Meadows Cemetery, 4100 NW 39th ave, Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Charitable Service Trust.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019