|
|
Vincenzo Pappalardo, 86, of Greenacres, Florida, formerly of Wethersfield, CT, died peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rosetta (LiNoce) Pappalardo. Born December 30, 1933 in Floridia, Sicily, he was the son of the late Sebastiana (Rossitto) and Raffaele Pappalardo. He moved to the United States in 1958, started his career as a mason, eventually opening his own partnership company in the early 60's, A & P Masonry, Inc. He was a true master in his craft, retiring in the early 2000's. He is survived by his daughters, Anna Calafiore and husband Paul of Florida, Tanina Calafiore and husband Giuseppe of Berlin, CT, and his son Raffaele Pappalardo and wife Traci of Rocky Hill, CT; five grandchildren, Michelle C. Borselle, Paul S. Calafiore, Joseph S. Calafiore, and Vincenzo and Niko Pappalardo; four great-grandchildren, Julia and Marina Borselle, and Derek and Brandon Calafiore; nieces and nephews; and many loving cousins in Italy. He was predeceased by his sister Nuccia Pettino. He is also survived by his brothers Pasquale and Santo Pappalardo. He enjoyed gardening, and always kept busy in his backyard, eventually building a fishpond with a fountain, one of his joys that he enjoyed with his family, especially feeding the fish with his grandchildren. He loved horses, old cars, and enjoyed watching soccer. In the early 50's he served in the Italian Army for 2 years. He was a past member of the Italian-American Stars, Inc. in Hartford, as well as the Generale Ameglio Italian Civic, Assoc. in New Britain. He enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months, finally making it his retirement home with his loving wife and enjoying the many activities with all his wonderful friends. He was a true friend and gentleman, leaving many wonderful friends in Connecticut, as well as Italy. Together with his wife, his family was his everything, his pride and joy. He was a great man, very caring, giving, and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will always be in our hearts, and forever missed. He will be loved always. His family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Hospice staff at Vitas, for their exceptional service and support. Due to the recent pandemic, funeral services will be private. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Vincenzo with the family in the online guest book @ www.eicksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020