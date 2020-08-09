1/2
Vinette Clarke
1974 - 2020
Vinette Nadine Clarke of Manchester daughter of Margaret Barrowes-Clarke and Vincent Clarke of Hartford left this earth on Saturday August 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Vinette was born on October 17, 1974 in Jamaica. She attended Weaver High School in Hartford and graduated in 1993. She fought a long battle with cancer and with a strong faith in the lord. Besides her parents, Vinette is survived by her children, her daughters Katrina Johnson and her husband Chaz of Manchester; Khadijah Bygrave of Bristol; her son Uriah Lyn of Manchester; granddaughter Chaya Johnson; her sister Ann-Marie Clarke and her fiancé Sam Chimutu; brothers Garfield Clarke and his wife Jasmine; and Twayne Clarke and his fiancé Christine Solecki; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Vinette is predecessed by sisters Burnedene Cunningham, Andrea Livingstone-Hinds, and Lafayne Thomas. Services will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
In this time of grief, I pray that the Lord strengthened and keep you the family by His grace. We are saddened to hear of Vinette’s passing.
We thank God for the opportunity to have met her and the time she spent with us.
The Solid Rock Church family will be praying for you all.
Charlton Daley
Friend
