Viola Berardinelli, 99, beloved sister of Eleanor Ortola Vaughan, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford. Viola was a longtime resident of West Hartford. Born in Franklin, Massachusetts, her birth father, John Berardinelli died when she was two, and Viola was raised by her mother Mary (Caccamo) and John Ortola. Viola grew up in New Britain, attended local schools and graduated from Tunxis Community College. She retired after 38 years from Travelers Insurance Company in 1987, where she worked as a lab technician for most of her career. A private service will be held at a later date. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



