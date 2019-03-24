Viola (Ascenzo) DeNovellis, 87, of Rocky Hill and formerly of Hartford, beloved wife for 38 years of the late Tito DeNovellis, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Abbateggio, province of Pescara, Italy on September 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Pasqualina (Astrolaco) Ascenzo. Viola lived in Hartford for over 40 years, where she worked for the Wiremold Company until she retired. She took great pride in her cooking and her big family. She is survived by her son, Gino DeNovellis and his fiancé Karen Tordonato along with her five adored grandchildren, Alana DeNovellis DiManno and husband Christopher, Jacqueline DeNovellis, Marine Corps Sgt. Robert DeNovellis, Anthony DeNovellis and Christina DeNovellis and two cherished great-granddaughters, Hailey Grace and Bella Rose. She is also survived by two brothers, Corrado and wife Gina and Romeo and wife Anna; three sisters, Adele and husband Giuseppe, Donatina and husband Victorio and Maria and husband Nicola, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will leave on Monday, March 25th, at 9:45 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Calling hours will be prior to mass, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Viola with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary