Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
For more information about
Viola DeNovellis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola DeNovellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola DeNovellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola DeNovellis Obituary
Viola (Ascenzo) DeNovellis, 87, of Rocky Hill and formerly of Hartford, beloved wife for 38 years of the late Tito DeNovellis, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Abbateggio, province of Pescara, Italy on September 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Pasqualina (Astrolaco) Ascenzo. Viola lived in Hartford for over 40 years, where she worked for the Wiremold Company until she retired. She took great pride in her cooking and her big family. She is survived by her son, Gino DeNovellis and his fiancé Karen Tordonato along with her five adored grandchildren, Alana DeNovellis DiManno and husband Christopher, Jacqueline DeNovellis, Marine Corps Sgt. Robert DeNovellis, Anthony DeNovellis and Christina DeNovellis and two cherished great-granddaughters, Hailey Grace and Bella Rose. She is also survived by two brothers, Corrado and wife Gina and Romeo and wife Anna; three sisters, Adele and husband Giuseppe, Donatina and husband Victorio and Maria and husband Nicola, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will leave on Monday, March 25th, at 9:45 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Calling hours will be prior to mass, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Viola with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now