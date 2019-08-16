Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Viola M. DiMassa


1922 - 2019
Viola M. (LaPorta) DiMassa, 97, of Southington passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Joseph DiMassa. Born January, 18, 1922 in Southington she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Fasci) LaPorta. Viola was employed by Supreme Lake until her retirement. She loved going to Las Vegas and the local casinos. She is survived by her children, Francis Pali and wife Donna , Doreen Antonelli and Robert Bruzik all of Southington and Debra DeAngelo of Milford. She also leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Josephine Burdick, a daughter-in-law Debra Bruzik and five brothers, Marco, Joseph, Dominic, Peter and Andy LaPorta. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19th at 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
