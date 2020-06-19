Viola Marie Charette
1949 - 2020
Viola Marie Charette, 71, of East Hartford, CT died on Wednesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1949 in Ft. Kent, ME to the late Isabelle (Beaulieu) and Percy Charette. Viola lived a fulfilling life as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved knitting, crime tv shows, holidays and Sunday family dinners. Viola was one with an infectious laugh, warm hugs, and a huge heart for her family. She is survived by her daughter April Fiestas and her husband Marco Fiestas; granddaughters Yesenia Lopez and Destiny Dallaire; grandsons Juan Carlos Alamo Jr., Daniel Pedraza, Isaiah Lofland, and CeeJay Lofland; great grandkids Iris Marie Serralta, Daniel Luis Pedraza Jr., Aubreana Pedraza, Stacey Lee Wylie, Caesar Tomas Pedraza; and her niece Lynn Donique along with many other family members. Predeceased by her eldest daughter Malinda Dallaire and closest sister Linda Charette in addition to her many brothers and sisters. Viola's calling hours will be on Saturday, June 20 from 9:00am to 10:30am at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226 with her burial following at New Willimantic Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be in place. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Potter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
