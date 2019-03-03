Violet D. Kurtz, 94, of Firetown Road, Simsbury, beloved wife of the late Clark G. Kurtz, died Friday, (January 18, 2019) at her home. She was born April 9, 1924 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late George and Rose (Mroczka) Lesiak and lived in Simsbury for 36 years, with a short break in the middle living in South Windsor. Mrs. Kurtz was a full time homemaker and also worked for a time in several retail sales positions prior to retiring to care for her husband, and was a member of St. Mary's Church, Simsbury. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed gardening and many arts and crafts, loved animals, and tirelessly cared for her mother for many years following a stroke until her death in 1975. She was the loving mother of five children and their spouses, Ken and Charlotte Kurtz of University Heights, OH, Sharon and Fred Clausen of West Barnstable, MA, Lynda and Gary Garvin of North Olmsted, OH, Clark Kurtz and Scott Sippel of Lakewood, OH, and Christopher and Lisa Kurtz of Andover, CT. She is survived by a brother Raymond Lesiak of Brecksville, OH and a sister in law Olga Lesiak of Wickliffe OH, and was predeceased by four sisters and a brother. Violet was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Carolyn, Kevin, Lauren, David, Michael, Amy, Danny, Alexis and Olivia; 8 great grandchildren Hannah, Elizabeth, Emma, Molly, Hugh, Aiden, Charlie and Shaylee, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderfully caring staff at Caregivers of Connecticut for their support the last 2 years and to the staff and friends at Beldon Forrest Court. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be celebrated in the Spring at St. Mary's in Simsbury. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Violet to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. The Vincent Funeral Home in Simsbury is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Violet's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary