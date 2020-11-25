Violet Emma (Krause) Krause was called by her loving God to His heavenly home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 with her loving and devoted family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Erwin J. Krause Sr. for 68 years. Violet was born in Manchester, CT on Mother's Day, May 9, 1924, her parents were Michael and Anna (Schuetz) Krause, founders of Krause Florist. Violet devoted her life to her Faith, her family, her garden and her pets; where she nurtured many by living her life as a daily testament to each of these entities. A woman of many names and creative talents, Violet was truly a woman of the Greatest Generation. Her strong faith guided her to persevere and look ahead in life's adventure. Her beautiful smile and eye twinkle welcomed, encouraged, and resolved the many challenges of earthly life. She will always be known as a person who put the needs of others before her own. A graduate of Manchester High School, her interest in nutrition was set aside for the needs of the family business which predicated her education towards business and marketing at Hillyard College. Violet was always willing to lend an ear, a meal, or a hand to someone in need; she always came through for people. Her greatest joys in life were being with children, cooking, gardening, and animals. She leaves her beloved children and their spouses: Erwin J. Krause Jr. (Kimberly), Dr. Ann L. Perrault (Donald), and Martha G. Hein (David). Her much loved grandchildren and their spouses: John E. Krause (Abigail), Paul J. Krause (Sarah), Christopher J. Krause, Donald P. Perrault III (Brynna), Jennifer A. Brook (Dimitri), Stephan J. Perrault (Kristine), Jessica M. Case (Gary), Bethany M.V. Spada (Dean); her joyous great-grandchildren: Alivia, Gabriel and Annabelle Krause, Madeline and Claire Perrault, Mason and Colin Brook and Sophie Spada. A sister-in-law, Dorothy Krause; a nephew; many nieces and their collective families. In addition to her husband and parents, Violet was predeceased by her brother, George M. Krause. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00am in the family plot at Greenwood Cemetery in Avon, CT with Pastor Jason Reitz officiating. Attendees must comply with COVID protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Violet's name to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1655 Blvd., West Hartford, CT 06107 or to the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
