|
|
Violet T. (Fasolo) Frascarelli, 90, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1929 in Farmington, daughter of the late Anthony Fasolo and Immaculata (Capodiferro) Fasolo. Violet graduated from Farmington High School in 1947, lived in the town most of her life, and was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in Farmington. Violet loved antiques, the stock market, going on trips to Vermont with Paige, Bill, and Austyn, and she always made the best out of any situation. Violet was a strong, authentic woman who would liven up a room with her personality, spunk, and sense of style. She touched many people's lives by being her genuine self. She moved to Glastonbury in 2019 and spent the last 8 months of her life surrounded by love, care, and joy. Violet is predeceased by her brother George Fasolo and sister "Tootsie". She is survived by her husband Albert Frascarelli, and two daughters: Paige Dolce, her husband Bill, and their daughter Austyn (who Violet had a special bond with) of Glastonbury; and Kristen Fliss and her two children Dana and Tanner Fliss of Green Bay, WI. We'd like to thank the Atria employees for giving Violet love and attention, and thank you to the Hartford Hospital doctors, nurses, and hospice team for giving her care and comfort. The funeral service will be private, but in the future there will be a Celebration of Life memorial for Violet. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Petit Family Foundation, 32 Whiting St., Plainville, CT 06062, or visit https://www.petitfamilyfoundation.org/. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020