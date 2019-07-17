Violet M. Motola, 91, of Manchester, widow of Emanuel Motola is now off "fluffing the clouds" (as she would say) having passed on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Vernon Manor. Born in New Britain on 5/8/1928 to Eugene and Onorina (Varbella) Mangone, she graduated with an associate degree from the Morse School of Business. She worked for the State of CT, Tax Department as a Supervisor for Accounts Receivable. Only in the words of a true tax collector Violet would often state "Stop complaining about paying taxes, if you're not paying taxes you aren't making money". Violet continued her love of sharing her knowledge of finances while volunteering her time at the Manchester Senior Center doing taxes for VITA until she was 86. Violet's other passion was watching the UCONN girls' basketball team. No one dared to call during game time. Violet will be missed by her surviving sons Brian R. Motola and his wife Penny of Vernon and Craig A. Motola and his wife Marcella of Willington; her grandchildren Adam, Kyle, Shannon, Shawna and Anthony; her sister Esther Eddy of Newington and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday July 20th at 11 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery New Britain. Family and Friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dress for Success Hartford 280 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT 06103, dressforsuccess.org. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019