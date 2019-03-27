Violet R. (Leavitt) McNaughton, 86, of Hebron, formerly of East Hartford passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Saturday March 23, 2019 while recovering from surgery. Born on September 22, 1932 at the home of her parents D. Russell and Gladys (Rogers) Leavitt in Naples, Maine, she was their green-eyed baby girl, the last of their 10 children. She was predeceased by her brothers Roger, Merle, Paul and Richard and her sisters Jennie Garcia, Pauline Martikainen, Evelyn Morton, Josephine Tenney and Elinor Mains. Violet was a graduate of Bridgton High School in Bridgton, ME and then later moved to Connecticut where she met her beloved husband of 47 years John D. McNaughton, who passed in 2007. She was employed as a switch board operator, worked at Topps Dept. Store and later retired from The Travelers Ins. Co. Her favorite and most rewarding job was being a foster mom to newborn babies. As she would say, she would have them just long enough to sleep through the night and then they would be adopted. She loved them all and welcomed so many. Vi loved her animals and enjoyed spending time on the deck watching the birds with the dogs by her side. She enjoyed working on her puzzles, painting with the kids, playing Words with HER friends, road trips up North with her daughter and watching the great grandsons play T-ball. Vi was lovingly called Mom by her daughter's friends and Gram by all her grandchildren's friends. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends and her little dog, Maggie. She leaves behind her daughter Darlene Snow of Hebron and is predeceased by her son-in-law David Snow. She also leaves her granddaughter Linda and her husband David Bedini of Columbia; her grandson Christopher Snow of Hebron; three great grandsons who she cherished, David, Sawyer and Emmett Bedini; and also so many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 30th at 1 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester. Family and Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or The Hebron Fire Dept. 44 Main St. Hebron, CT 06248. If you would like to share a memory, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary