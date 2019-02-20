Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
220 North Main Street
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
(413) 525-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Shattuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Shattuck


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Shattuck Obituary
1918-2019 Enfield, Connecticut – Violet Mae (Ryley) Shattuck, age 101, took her last breath on February 19, 2019. Violet "Babs" as she was affectionately known was born on January 22, 1918 to Alexander and Helen "Nell" (Low) Ryley. She was preceded by her sister Margaret and her brother Alexander James Low Ryley.Growing up in Beverly, Massachusetts she graduated from Beverly High School. "Babs" had a zest for life that spanned a century of amazing change. Her long life included fun loving gatherings with family and dear friends. In addition to her parents, brother and sister, "Babs" was predeceased by the love of her life and favorite dancing partner, her dear husband, Clark Waldo Shattuck in 1983. She leaves her daughter and son in law Gay and John Harten Jr. and her dearly loved grandson, John "Sean" Thomas Harten, III of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; her son Clark
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now