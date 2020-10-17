1/
Virgen M. Figueroa
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Virgen M. Figueroa, 76, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020. Born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on October 17, 1943. Virgen was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was the vibrant center of her family. She is survived by her partner Orlando Montes, 4 children: Miguel, Yvette, Emma, and Maria, along with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren all of whom, she loved dearly. Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home in Hartford at 9am with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 at Mount St. Benedict cemetery.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
09:00 AM
DeLeon Funeral Home
OCT
19
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Mount St. Benedict cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
DeLeon Funeral Home
