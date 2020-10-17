Virgen M. Figueroa, 76, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020. Born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on October 17, 1943. Virgen was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was the vibrant center of her family. She is survived by her partner Orlando Montes, 4 children: Miguel, Yvette, Emma, and Maria, along with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren all of whom, she loved dearly. Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home in Hartford at 9am with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 at Mount St. Benedict cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store