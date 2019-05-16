Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church)
601 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Virginia A. Scavullo, 86, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Hartford on December 2, 1932, she was the youngest of eight children born to the late Vincenzo and Vincenza (Rescigno) Scavullo. She was raised in Hartford and lived there for many years prior to moving to South Windsor 35 years ago. She retired from the State of CT DOT after many years in the accounting department. Though she was the youngest in her family, Virginia always took care of all her siblings. She was predeceased by her three brothers, John, James and Anthony Scavullo and her four sisters, Rochina Woods, Michelina Battisti, Rose Nargi and Mary Burris. She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews and their families who will miss her dearly.Calling hour will be Friday (May 17) from 11 a.m.-12 noon at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Virginia with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
