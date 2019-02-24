Virginia Afonso Vieira, 90, of Hartford, beloved wife of Manuel R. Vieira, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 peacefully at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving children.Born in Alvados, Portugal, she immigrated to the United States in 1973, where she lived in Hartford and raised her family. In 1993, Virginia and Manuel returned to their beloved town of Alvados, Portugal where they enjoyed over 20 years of a wonderful retirement , moving back to the U.S. five years ago. Virginia was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford.Besides her husband, she leaves three children, a daughter Isidra Leon and her husband Lewis of Wethersfield, a son John Vieira of Hartford and his fiancée, Lily Khakimova of Berlin and her adored daughter Maria Armanda Vieira, whom Virginia gave her heart and soul and her two loving grandsons, Jeff Leon of Lisbon, Portugal and Daniel Leon of Wethersfield. The family would like to give a special thank you to the great staff at Mapleview Rehab Center and Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care and support.Calling hours will be Tuesday (Feb.26), from 6 to 8 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Funeral Mass and Burial will be in Portugal. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHibornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary