1/1
Virginia Alice Kwieraga
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Alice Kwieraga of Durham, born November 19, 1937, daughter of the late Andrew Paul and Alice (Ulatowski) Landa, departed this life peacefully in her home on October 29, 2020. Virginia, affectionately known as "Ginny" or "Gin," graduated from East Haven High School and worked briefly for Winchester Repeating Arms before meeting her late husband James "Jim" Kwieraga at the local roller-skating rink. They married and moved to Durham in 1958. Their love and devotion for each other was immediate and everlasting, and they were married for 56 years before Jim's passing in 2014. A devoted mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and homemaker, Ginny also worked as a medical coding specialist for Radiologic Associates of Middletown for 30 years. For over 20 years Ginny was integral to the growth and championship success of the Coginchaug Junior Ancients Fife and Drum Corps, of which all her children were members. She was part of the state champion Connecticut Blues Fife and Drum Corps color guard for over 10 years, and a Durham Fair volunteer for many years. She was also an ardent supporter of many charitable causes. Ginny loved taking long walks, being outdoors, gardening, animals, NFL football, reading, and chocolate, but nothing compared to her love of being with family and friends. A true angel on earth, Ginny had the most delicate soul. She was incredibly gentle, patient, thoughtful, and compassionate, a person you could truly count on. Ginny was the bedrock of her family and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was guided by her faith, accepted everyone for who they were, and warmly welcomed all into her life. Ginny is survived by her five children, James (and Joanna) Kwieraga of Madison CT, Mary Ellen (Kwieraga) Egan of Belmont MA, David (and Carolyn) Kwieraga of Centreville VA, Steven Kwieraga of Durham CT, and Christopher Kwieraga of New York NY. She has eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and countless "children" from her decades of association with fifers and drummers nationwide. Ginny is also survived by her beautiful sister Carol (Landa) Surprenant of Durham and dearest cousin Irene Clouse of Cheshire. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert Landa and Thomas Landa. We will miss her so much, but now she rejoins her beloved Jim and together they will shepherd all of us in life and reunite with us in the afterlife. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be held privately. All are welcome to attend Burial at Mica Hill Cemetery, Mica Hill Rd, Durham, at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Masks and social distancing precautions are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: GMHC, 307 West 38th St, New York, NY 10018 ; www.GMHC.org ; amfAR, 120 Wall St, 13th Fl, New York, NY 10005-3908 ; www.amfAR.org or Saving Paws, PO Box 1740, Meriden CT 06450 ; www.savingpawsct.org Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Burial
12:00 PM
Mica Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved