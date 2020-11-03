Virginia Alice Kwieraga of Durham, born November 19, 1937, daughter of the late Andrew Paul and Alice (Ulatowski) Landa, departed this life peacefully in her home on October 29, 2020. Virginia, affectionately known as "Ginny" or "Gin," graduated from East Haven High School and worked briefly for Winchester Repeating Arms before meeting her late husband James "Jim" Kwieraga at the local roller-skating rink. They married and moved to Durham in 1958. Their love and devotion for each other was immediate and everlasting, and they were married for 56 years before Jim's passing in 2014. A devoted mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and homemaker, Ginny also worked as a medical coding specialist for Radiologic Associates of Middletown for 30 years. For over 20 years Ginny was integral to the growth and championship success of the Coginchaug Junior Ancients Fife and Drum Corps, of which all her children were members. She was part of the state champion Connecticut Blues Fife and Drum Corps color guard for over 10 years, and a Durham Fair volunteer for many years. She was also an ardent supporter of many charitable causes. Ginny loved taking long walks, being outdoors, gardening, animals, NFL football, reading, and chocolate, but nothing compared to her love of being with family and friends. A true angel on earth, Ginny had the most delicate soul. She was incredibly gentle, patient, thoughtful, and compassionate, a person you could truly count on. Ginny was the bedrock of her family and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was guided by her faith, accepted everyone for who they were, and warmly welcomed all into her life. Ginny is survived by her five children, James (and Joanna) Kwieraga of Madison CT, Mary Ellen (Kwieraga) Egan of Belmont MA, David (and Carolyn) Kwieraga of Centreville VA, Steven Kwieraga of Durham CT, and Christopher Kwieraga of New York NY. She has eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and countless "children" from her decades of association with fifers and drummers nationwide. Ginny is also survived by her beautiful sister Carol (Landa) Surprenant of Durham and dearest cousin Irene Clouse of Cheshire. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert Landa and Thomas Landa. We will miss her so much, but now she rejoins her beloved Jim and together they will shepherd all of us in life and reunite with us in the afterlife. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be held privately. All are welcome to attend Burial at Mica Hill Cemetery, Mica Hill Rd, Durham, at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Masks and social distancing precautions are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: GMHC, 307 West 38th St, New York, NY 10018 ; www.GMHC.org
; amfAR, 120 Wall St, 13th Fl, New York, NY 10005-3908 ; www.amfAR.org
or Saving Paws, PO Box 1740, Meriden CT 06450 ; www.savingpawsct.org
Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com