Virginia (Grabelski) Assard, 83, long time resident of Bolton CT and Vero Beach FL, died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Monday, June 24, 2019. Virginia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her children -- daughter Evalyn and son-in-law Dennis; daughter Annemarie and her significant other Aamir; son Daniel; and son Donald and daughter-in-law Janet. She is also survived by her grandchildren – Jeffrey; Jenne' and her husband Corey; Daniel; Alyssa and her husband Justin; and Katie. Virginia is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Julia and Mackenzi. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Sophie, her former husband David, her sister Lois, and her grandson Billy. Virginia's fun-loving personality was infectious to all who knew her. In addition to her many cherished relationships in Connecticut she also treasured her extended family and friends at her second home in Fairlane Harbor, Vero Beach, FL. An intimate gathering for close friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, CT 06043. Burial will follow immediately after Mass. The church will open at 10:00 a.m. to welcome guests. Donations may be made to the , Bolton Volunteer Fire Department or Saint Maurice Church "Care and Share." Memorial flowers may be sent to Saint Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, CT 06043 on Friday July 5, 2019 and dropped off at the Parish Office.