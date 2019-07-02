Virginia (Stoner) Boucher, 91, of Newington, widow of George Albert "Bert" Boucher, passed away Sunday (June 30, 2019). Born in Kansas City, MO, she was a longtime Londonderry, NH resident, moving to Newington in 2012. Ginny attended Ohio State University and was a supervisor at the NY telephone company for 25 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of Annunciation Parish St. Mary Church in Newington, and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers. Surviving is a son G. Christopher Boucher and his wife Joan of Seattle, WA; two daughters, Victoria Morley and her husband Richard of Newington; and Kathryn Giannelli and her husband David of Massapequa, NY; six grandchildren, Gregory and Michael McBowman; Kevin Morley and his wife Katie; Jennifer Morley and her husband Tim Wrona; Derek Boucher and his wife Kristi; Maia Boucher and her husband Ben Perkins; six great grandchildren; a sister in law, Betty Kelley and her husband Bill and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Bert, she was predeceased by a brother, Spencer Stoner and an infant sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10 AM at St. Mary Church of the Annunciation Parish, 626 Willard Avenue, Newington. Family and friends are encouraged to wear brightly colored attire to celebrate Ginny's life and to reflect her vivacious personality. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hastings, NY at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 200 Executive Blvd, # 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 2, 2019