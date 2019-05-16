Virginia Carol Winkley, 81, of Glastonbury, formerly of East Hartford, died on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born in Hartford, the only child of Robert Henry and Grace (Overton) Brown. After graduating from East Hartford High School Class of 1955, Virginia married Douglas Joseph Winward and gave birth in 1960 to her only son, CAPT Mark Scott Winward, Chaplain Corps, U.S. Navy. Virginia was a devout Christian and an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester and the 1st Congregational Church of South Windsor. She was married to the late Dean Lewis Quaile in 1964 until his death in 1985. In 1986 she married the late John Frederick Winkley until his passing in 2017. Virginia will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and churches she served. She is survived by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Kathleen (KC) Winward, and two grown grandsons Christian Robert and Matthew James Winward. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at the First Congregational Church, 993 Main St., South Windsor with the Rev. Nina Schmid and Virginia's son, Chaplain Winward, officiating. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery in South Windsor. The family will greet friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Friday, May 17th at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. The Winward family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Athena Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019