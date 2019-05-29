Virginia Catherine Manning (Perry) of West Hartford, CT died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at home while being cared for by her children. She was 96 years old. She was the loving wife of the late Deacon George Gerard Manning. Virginia was born on August 6, 1922 in Hartford, CT to Ernest and Isabel Williams Perry. Virginia graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy. After marrying, she stayed home to raise her 5 children and eventually went to work as a typist and a supervisor at Travelers. During this time she was actively involved at St. Brigid Church as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Ladies Guild as well as being involved with the Cursillo Movement, the Marriage Encounter Movement, the Christian Family Movement, a small Christian Community and the Legion of Mary. She regularly visited St. Mary's Home, brought the Eucharist to the residents and baked meat loaves for the House of Bread in Hartford. From the Diocese of Hartford, she received the medal of St. Joseph for her volunteer work. Every day she attended Mass and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying more than one rosary daily. Virginia enjoyed playing scrabble, crossword puzzles and code breaker puzzles, and more recently played Words with Friends on her iPad. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her children, George G. Manning of North Haven, CT, Jeanne M. LaBelle of Narragansett, RI, Richard F. Manning and his wife, Lea De La Camara of West Hartford, CT, Patricia A. Day and her husband, Charles Day of Newington, CT, and Mary V. King-Landrigan and her husband William Landrigan of West Hartford, CT. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor West and her brother-in-law, Bryan Featherstone. She will be missed by her grandchildren, David Manning, Laura Manning, Suzanne LaBelle, Denise LaBelle, Tonya Lombardo, Alisa Bjork, Melissa Manning, Ashley Manning, Shannon Lepak, Caitlin Kostelis, Charles(CJ) Day, Erin Day, Eliot Potter, Kara Landrigan, Paul King, and her great grandchildren: Jonah Wellins, Chloe Wellins, Thomas Bjork, Sage Thomas, Clerzier Phillipe, Jonathan Hudson, Ethan Manning, Matthew Kostelis, Amanda Ogrin, Samantha Potter, Brooklyn Potter.She is predeceased by her parents, three of her sisters, Arline Redmond, Marjorie Featherstone, Dorothy Desmarais and her infant brother, Ernest Perry as well as her grandson, Mayze Thomas. Family and friends may gather at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home located at 1084 New Britain Ave West Hartford on Friday, (May 31) from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave. West Hartford will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, (June 1).In lieu of flowers please donate to the House of Bread 1453 Main St. Hartford CT 06120 or to a . We want to thank the hospice nurses, aides, and chaplain for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019