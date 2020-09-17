1/1
Virginia F. Belliveau
1912 - 2020
Virginia F. Belliveau, 108, passed away September 15, 2020 at The Village at East Farms, Waterbury. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Albert F. and Ida (Baxter) Belliveau on April 14, 1912, the day the Titanic hit the iceberg. Virginia lived in the Hartford area most of her life, first with her mother, then with moved to Wethersfield with her sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and John Quinn. Prior to her retirement, she was the Office Manager for Industrial Welding of Wethersfield. Virginia had also worked at Aetna Fire Insurance Company and Hartford National Bank and Trust. She was a faithful communicant at the Church of the incarnation. In her retirement at The Village, Virginia was a champion bowler and also renewed her driver's license at the age of 100, for six more years. She will be fondly remembered by her niece Patricia Barnes of Oakville, her great nephews Brad Barnes and his wife Emily and Todd Barnes and his wife Kim and her great-great nephews August Brian Barnes and Maverick Paul Barnes and her great-great niece Evelyn Lucille Barnes. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law. A private burial will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
