Virginia (Davis) Fanelli, of Naples, FL. and Rocky Hill, died March 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, Norman A. Fanelli; her daughter, Charlene Lanza and husband James of Rocky Hill; and her grandson, Nick of Santa Monica, CA. She was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Vera Davis; two brothers, Herman and Robert Davis; and two sons, James and R. Stephen Heslin. She was employed by the Hartford Housing Authority and White Cedar Caterers in Hartford as well as Bank Florida in Naples, FL. There are no calling hours and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations in Virginia's memory be made to the at or to the at act.alz.org. To share an expression of sympathy please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary