D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Virginia Fontanez


1950 - 2019
Virginia Fontanez Obituary
Virginia Fontanez, 69, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the widow of Angel Ruiz. Virginia was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on April 25, 1950. She worked very hard to accomplish everything she did and earned everything on her own. Being a socially active person, Virginia loved volunteering at the local soup chicken. She also enjoyed going to the park, taking walks with her dog and listening to music. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Virginia is survived by her two children, Angel Cotto of East Hartford and Maria Cotto of Hartford, two granddaughters, two grandsons and three great grandsons as well as her dear friend Jose Santiago and his daughter Maricelis Santiago. The family will receive relatives and from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday (September 22) at D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday (September 23) at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
