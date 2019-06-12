Virginia Grace (Huestis) Nedwick, 72, of Somers, CT loving wife of Stanley Nedwick passed away peacefully on Monday June 10, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs. Virginia was born August 2, 1946, in Middlebury, VT the daughter of the late Merton and Alma (Weller) Huestis. She was the third oldest of fifteen children and was a graduate of Middlebury High School. She attended Andover Institute of Business in Massachusetts, followed by working for a short period of time at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, where she would meet the love of her life. But the greatest of joy in her life came from raising her two children and being around her family and friends. She married Stanley Nedwick on July 26, 1969, in her beloved Vermont. Together they raised a son and a daughter. Virginia's passion was knitting hand-made scarfs for her family and dear friends and loved spending time with her family and loved ones. She was known as Virginia to her friends, Ginny to her family and of course Mom to her kids. Her family paid this tribute to her, "She was one of the kindest and most loving people you could ever meet and know. She had a heart of gold filled with loved and she will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege to have known her." In addition to her husband, Stanley to whom she was married almost 50 years, she is also survived by her son Paul Nedwick of Stafford Springs and his children, Emily, Sarah, Luke, and Connor; Lisa Graham and her husband, David of Somers and their children, Jacob and Sydney Graham; her sisters, Patricia Cawthra, June Ash, Sandra Rule, Louise Smith, Colleen Huestis, Sheila Huestis, and Mary Dragon; her brothers, Michael, Ervin, Dennis, John, and Gerald Huestis, and many nieces , nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, M. James and a sister, Carole Huestis. Virginia's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Evergreen for the wonderful and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., (Route 190) Somers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, June 14, 2019, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary