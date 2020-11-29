Virginia H. Nilson, 93, of West Hartford, CT died on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in West Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Hirth. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Harry R. Nilson. She lived in the same house her entire life, and graduated from William H. Hall High School. She enjoyed spending time at Coventry Lake over the past 75 years, initially camping at the lake, and then building a vacation home there. She also always looked forward to taking trips with her family. Ogunquit, Maine was a favorite vacation spot each spring and fall. She is survived by her loving children, Robert A. Nilson of Coventry, CT and Judy A. Nilson of Coventry, CT. She was predeceased by her sister, Elinor H. Uzup. She was a life-time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. A memorial service will be private. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 311 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences, please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
