Virginia Hamilton Baldwin
1928 - 2020
Virginia Lee Hamilton Baldwin, 92, of Bloomfield, CT died on October 22, 2020 of old age. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 5, 1928 to Ray Showalter Hamilton and Virginia Lee Hamilton (Pasley). She attended Manhasset High School (New York), "found herself" at Central Missouri State College, and studied Drama at University of North Carolina and Stanford University. After college she lived in Seattle on a houseboat, served in the U.S. Armed Forces as a civilian in Korea (which included a stint as a disk jockey), and lived for a year in France. Back in the States, she married Charles Crittenton Baldwin (d. 2011) and gave birth to her "A-B-C Boys", Andy (Paula, Stephanie) (Bowie, MD), Barney (Gwen) (Greenwich, CT), and Charles (Shizuka) (Darien, CT). The family lived in Italy and then Belgium, before settling in West Hartford, CT, where Virginia made many friends, completed an M.A. in Speech Pathology, and worked as a Speech Pathologist at the American School for the Deaf. Later she made more friends living in Norfolk and Bloomfield, CT. She loved music: she met her husband in a chorale, played cello, and was a member of the Seabury choir. In addition to her sons and their spouses and partners, she will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Alex, Catherine, Kyra, Sara, Elizabeth, and Jack. Virginia was by all accounts an amazingly strong, intelligent, funny, loving, passionate, tenacious, caring woman, Mom, daughter, sister, and wife. She often said she "had done everything she had ever wanted to do." We will miss her tremendously. A private memorial service will be held virtually at a time to be determined, and her cremated remains will be buried at Red Valley United Methodist Church in Boones, Mill, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to National Crittenton (https://nationalcrittenton.org/) or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/). We would like to thank the dedicated staff at Seabury Meadows. To reach out to the family, please write to Andy Baldwin at 4925 Ridgeview Ln., Bowie, MD 20715 or email virginiabaldwinmemorial@gmail.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
I loved Aunt Virginia. I remember visiting her in Seabury about 10 years ago. She and I grabbed ice cream at a local creamery.
Bill Hamilton
Family
