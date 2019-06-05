Home

Virginia J. (Wasielewski) Gilbert, 82, of Orlando, FL, originally of Hartford, CT, beloved wife of the late Raymond Gilbert Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1937 to the late Stanley Wasielewski and Mary (Slevoska) Wasielewski. Virginia is survived by four daughters, Sharon, Linda, Virginia (Kathy) and Victoria (Vicky); two sons, Stanley and Kalup; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by two sons, Raymond Jr. and Frank; and, one daughter, Christine. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019
