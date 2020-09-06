1/1
Virginia Kay Nappi
1942 - 2020
Virginia (Farris) Nappi, 78, of Normal, Illinois died on August 29, 2020. East Lawn Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements. In addition to Andrew, her husband of 57 years, Ginny is survived by daughters Beth (Gerrit) Sinclair, Bloomington, Illinois and Jill Weider, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren Bennett and Annie Sinclair and Isla and Elle Weider; a sister Kathie Tong, Barkhamsted, Connecticut; brother-in-law Mark Nappi and sister-in-law Lynn Nappi, Wethersfield, Connecticut; nieces and nephews David (Kris) Tong, Donna (Craig) Farr, Lynn (Rob) Larry, Kurt (Anne) Nappi, and Paul (Jaime) Nappi; and great-nieces and great-nephews Conner and Dylan Farr, Amanda Larry, and Isabelle and Sebastien Nappi. Ginny was born on April 15, 1942 to William and Thelma (Lantz) Farris in Middletown, Connecticut. After graduating from Windsor High School, she received a B.S. and an M.S. in English from Central Connecticut State University. She married Andrew Nappi on August 17, 1963. While her children were growing up, Ginny taught college-level expository writing in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Students often stopped by her office not only to inquire about their compositions but also to ask questions about their personal lives. After moving to Illinois, she earned an M.S. in Clinical Psychology at Illinois State University and worked primarily with adults until she retired in 1988. In retirement she loved being a grandmother and enjoyed writing poetry and gardening. She took great pleasure in the special connections she made over more than twenty years as a member of the Thursday Morning Reading Group. Ginny and her family would like to thank Dr. Eric Farinas, Medical Hills Internists; Dr. John Migas, Community Cancer Center; her team from Advocate/Carle Hospice; and all of her caregivers. Should friends desire to make memorial contributions, the family suggests the garden fund at First Presbyterian Church in Normal, Illinois. Condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 2, 2020
Hello to Beth Sinclair, I hope you'll forgive the intrusion of a stranger, and I wish to extend my sympathies, and also let you and your family know that due to a mixup, I received flowers at my Norwood address meant for you. I have contacted the vendor and they will resolve the mixup tomorrow during their regular hours. I just wanted to pass along the condolences of your family since they were delayed in transit. Be well.
Anonymous
September 2, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy on the death of your wife, mother, and grandmother, Virginia Nappi. May you find comfort in remembering all the good times you were able to spend together. As long as you talk about her and cherish her memory, she will be with you. Iris and Carson Varner
Iris and Carson Varner
September 2, 2020
Andy we will miss Ginny. She had such a contagious laugh. It was great to see you all last fall our love thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time
Jean and Wayne
