Hello to Beth Sinclair, I hope you'll forgive the intrusion of a stranger, and I wish to extend my sympathies, and also let you and your family know that due to a mixup, I received flowers at my Norwood address meant for you. I have contacted the vendor and they will resolve the mixup tomorrow during their regular hours. I just wanted to pass along the condolences of your family since they were delayed in transit. Be well.

Anonymous