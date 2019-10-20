Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St John's Church
Cromwell, CT
Virginia (Cotton) Donovan, wife of the late William J Donovan, died on October 16, 2019. She was 98. Born in Bridgeport CT, she attended school there, going on to Butler Business School. Her studies were cut short at the start of WWII, when she went directly to work as a secretary in the defense industry, including a 3 week stint substituting for Igor Sikorsky's personal secretary. Married in 1946, she was a member of St John's Church in Cromwell. She is survived by her son Stephen, pre-deceased by her son Bill, daughter Marvie, and son Brian. Also survived by her grandsons Jason Jacobson and Joseph Donovan, and granddaughters Elizabeth Donovan and Nancy Fitch, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She dearly loved her family, nieces,nephews, and her friends, and was loved by them for her generous heart, compassion and her humor and quick wit. Special mention to her fabulous "Lunch Ladies" and of course her dear, dear friend Laurel. Thank you Laurel. She was a bright light in our world, and she will be missed. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday October 23d, at St John's Church in Cromwell.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
