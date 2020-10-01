Virginia "Ginny" (Lirot) Mozdziak passed away on September 23, 2020 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 71 years old. Ginny cherished many things in life. Closest to her heart were her family and friends. She was a loving wife and best friend for over 50 years to Matthew "Honey Bun" Mozdziak, and a devoted mother to Susan and David Mozdziak. To her three grandchildren, she was "Grandma Ginny." She loved to spoil them and reminded them frequently that there were no rules at Grandma's house. Ginny loved to cook and was famous for her elaborate family meals and dinner parties with her group of friends she affectionately referred to as "the girls." When she wasn't cooking, doing her daily therapeutic load of laundry, or yelling coaching advice to her favorite NFL players and NASCAR drivers through the TV, she could be found roaming Kohls or Boscovs in hunt of a bargain. The family joke was that when she returned to Connecticut, and moved away from the local Kohl's in Florida, they were forced to go out of business. She is survived by her loving husband Matthew J. Mozdziak; her two children, daughter Susan, son David and his spouse David Cormier; her 3 grandchildren Mekhi, Anisha, and Eleisha; her 99 year-old mother Louise Lirot; and brother Peter. She also leaves behind her beloved Auggie Doggie. Virginia was predeceased by her father, Andrew Lirot, whom she missed dearly after his departure. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when friends and family can safely gather to honor her memory. The family welcomes memorial donations to be made in her honor to Project Purple, an organization that raises awareness, supports patients and families, and funds research efforts to defeat pancreatic cancer. https://www.projectpurple.org/