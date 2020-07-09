Virginia (Ginnie) Prue Konefal, 93, of Rockfall, CT, wife of the late Joseph W. Konefal Sr. passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Middletown, CT, one of 15 children to Delroy and Blanche (Hudon) Prue. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and the Hartford Academy of Cosmetology. Ginnie Leaves behind her children Karen (john Winterscheid), Joseph Jr. (Pam Cooper), William, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, her sisters Dorothy Prue Tyc of Rockfall, Lorraine Prue Swenson of Hendersonville, NC, a brother Robert Prue of Tampa, FL. Ginnie owned and operated Ginnie's Beauty Salon in Rockfall for many years. She was an avid award-winning quilter. She and her sister Patt were early and active members of the Heart of the Valley Quilters. She was a parishioner of Saint Coleman Catholic Church and a former member of the church council and choir. Besides quilting, she loved to travel, go to the beach, listen to bluegrass music, take photographs and had a remarkable green thumb. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Stephen Franklin who was not only her doctor but also a special friend of Virginia. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Middlesex County, (info@middlesexcountycf.org) care of the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company Fund, 49 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.