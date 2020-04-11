|
Virginia (Ginger) Pancavage Sidway of Rocky Hill, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 after a battle with heart and kidney disease. She was born February 19, 1943 to the late Anthony and Florence (DiCioccio) Pancavage of Hartford. She was pre-deceased by the love of her life, her husband of over 43 years, Charles Sidway. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Kimberly Camire and husband Robert of Manchester and Karen Ross and husband Roger of Coventry; grandchildren Charles Camire and wife Alison of Broad Brook and great-grandson Wilder, and Lauren Camire of Manchester; sister-in-law Johnena (Jackie) Pancavage, wife of the late Richard Pancavage (beloved brother) of Glastonbury and nephews Todd Pancavage and wife Melanie of Avon, Gregory Pancavage of Glastonbury and fiancée Michelle Fisher of Colchester and Brad Pancavage and wife Kristin of Hebron and their families; brothers-in-law William Sidway and wife Delores of Enfield, their seven children and families, Robert Sidway and wife Jane of New Hampshire and their two daughters and families. In addition to her loving family, Ginger was blessed with a close circle of friends who were always there for her. Ginger will be remembered for her kindness and generosity and was loved by all who knew her. She always looked for the good in people and accepted their differences. She loved to shop and took special delight in finding unique gifts (and of course candy) for those she loved. Besides spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed relaxing with her cat, Lemon, rooting for her favorite teams the Red Sox and UConn Huskies. and took great delight in her real estate appraisal business of over thirty years. Calling hours and burial will be private. If you wish, donations can be made to the , the Kidney Foundation or World-Wide Lighthouse Missions. The family extends a special thank you to her doctors, the nurses and staff of Hartford Hospital and Apple Rehab of Rocky Hill who took such special care of Virginia and to all our family and friends for their prayers and support.
