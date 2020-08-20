Virginia Baker Peterson, 92, of Farmington, CT passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on Sept. 25, 1927 in Hartford, CT to the late Leslie and Rose Baker. She grew up in Hartford, graduating from Weaver High School. Her husband Raymond would lovingly tease her about her popularity in high school, voted best looking and most athletic in her class. She was truly the most beautiful woman both inside and out. Virginia was the wife of the late Raymond K. Peterson whom she met while working at the Hartford Fire Insurance Company. They lived in Hartford for several years prior to settling in West Hartford, CT where they raised their 3 children. She leaves behind a daughter Joan Dearborn of Farmington, CT, twin sons James Peterson and wife Patrice of West Hartford, and Kenneth Peterson and wife Eileen of Wethersfield. She also leaves 8 beloved grandchildren Jennifer Dearborn-Tomazos (Ioannis), Julie Bochese (Jon), Brian Dearborn; Gregory and Meghan Peterson; Shannon, Ryan and Connor Peterson, as well as 4 great grandchildren Alexandros, Eva Virginia, Madeline and Theodore. She was predeceased by her brother Warren Baker and her son-in-law Frederick Dearborn. Virginia worked for many years at Hartford Hospital and especially loved her position as Executive Secretary to the president of Hartford Hospital. She volunteered with the youth choir at the First Church of Christ Congregational in West Hartford. She and her husband Raymond loved their second home on Cape Cod and spent many happy summers there with their children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and enjoyed antiquing, arts and crafts, collecting dollhouses, sewing doll clothes and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She also loved collecting seashells at Pleasant Bay in Chatham MA with her grandchildren. Virginia will always be remembered as such a kind, selfless, and wonderful mother and grandmother whose qualities are an inspiration to us all. Her sense of humor, uplifting personality and infectious smile were ever present. The family is especially grateful to her compassionate caregiver, Beverly who lovingly cared for her the past three years. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com