VIRGINIA BUDARZ RUCK, died at home with the spicy scents and brilliant colors of sunlight playing off Old Saybrook's Back River Marsh and Long Island Sound. Ding dong! She leaves Frederic Lee Ruck, her husband of more than 5 decades, whose intellectual and artistic curiosity provided a lifetime of stimulation. She was surprised and delighted by their complex, passionate and thoughtful children, Christopher Ruck of Fairfax Virginia, and Kathryn Guillen of Old Saybrook, Connecticut not to mention their spouses Cami St. Germain and Ricardo Guillen. She especially loved her two 'grandboys', Evan Ruck and Mateo Guillen.A product of Hartford schools, Saints Cyril and Methodius elementary and salutatorian at Bulkeley High School, Ms. Ruck graduated from Connecticut College and was awarded her law degree from the George Washington University in the District of Columbia. She was fortunate to have so many 'careers' from legislative assistant on DC's Capitol Hill to a firm lobbying primarily for counties; starting The Elegant Urchin (children's consignment boutique); working and traveling nationwide on an antitrust lawsuit; managing a fine arts shipping company, a veterinary clinic, and even a general store.In 2010, Ginny and Lee moved from Virginia to Old Saybrook, her summer home since the late 1940's. At their marsh view home "Marshaus" with its salt air, stiff breezes and ever amazing marsh colors outside her windows, she was happy. As a tribute to the 17 dogs and cats who lived with her during her adulthood, she hopes you will consider a rescue organization like Chimp Haven or any small animal rescue group where you can make a difference. All services will be private at the convenience of the family.