Virginia Smith
Virginia (Carlson) Smith, 94, of West Hartford, wife of the late Thomas D. Smith, passed away Sunday (May 3, 2020) at Autumn Lake Health Care in New Britain. A native and former Hartford resident, she lived in West Hartford for 11 years. Virginia was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, and was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. She was a member of the Swedish Junior League and Group 7 at the Church; and loved making cookies for the church St. Lucia Festival. She was a founding member of the Happy Hoofers Square Dance Club, which she enjoyed with her husband for many years. Surviving is a daughter, Kim Elise Smith of West Hartford; a son, Ross C. Smith and his wife Susan of Glastonbury; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Borkowski of Franklinton, NC. Graveside funeral services were held Friday at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. There were no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 311 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106 or to the CT Humane Society, Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory of note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
