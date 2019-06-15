Tryon Virginia Dede Virginia Hargreaves Tryon passed away peacefully on June 12th at the age of 91 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of John Albert and Edna Vanderman Hargreaves of Willimantic, CT. Her maternal grandfather, William Vanderman was a well-known inventor and manufacturer of 19th century tools. She was born in Windham Connecticut and received a B. A. in Education at the University of Connecticut where she met her husband Arthur Lane Tryon, Jr. After college she became a teacher at the Hebron Elementary School. She was President of the Children's Museum Auxiliary and active in the Women's Committee at the Wadsworth Athenaeum and volunteered at the KNOX Garden Foundation at Elizabeth Park. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf, and gardening. She was a member of the Green Gardeners of West Hartford as well as a member of the Hartford Golf Club. Dede was a long time collector of antiques and became a dealer later in life. Dede also enjoyed being a hostess for the Asylum Hill Congregational Church Boar's Head Festival for many years. Dede is predeceased by her husband, A. Lane Tryon, Jr. and son John Scott Tryon. She is survived by three children, Ty Tryon of West Hartford, Betsey Levering of Concord, Massachusetts, and Jill Tryon of West Hartford. She was a grandmother to eight beautiful grand-children, Beau Levering, Ned Levering, Elizabeth Levering, Kelsey Tryon, Abigail Tryon, Emma Tryon, Lane Tryon and Tori Tryon. A private service for family members will be held at the Asylum Hill Congregational Church. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com WETHERSFIELD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary