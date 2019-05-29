Virginia (Donahue) Wraight, 91, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 62 years of the late Thomas W. Wraight, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Stafford Springs on January 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James Schley Donahue and Gertrude (Hinds) Donahue. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of Windham High School. She and Tom were high school sweethearts and were married in August of 1947. In 1958, they settled in Wethersfield to raise their family. She was a longtime volunteer at the First Church of Christ, Wethersfield. Virginia has a lifetime of volunteer service, including The Outreach Gift Shop, the Thrift Shop and the AMEN Stitchers, as well as the Newington Children's Hospital, Project Concern and the Restavac Freedom Alliance in Haiti. Her beautiful handmade quilts warm her family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Virginia will be forever missed by her five children, Schley W. Sisson Brandt and Ralph Brandt of West Chicago, IL, Darryl Wraight of Wethersfield, Lisa and Paul Breglio of Mystic, Christopher and Katherine Wraight of Southborough, MA and Shannon and Roosevelt Cain of Cromwell; her adored grandchildren, Andrew and Erin Sisson, Laurel and Shane Kelly, Jennifer Sisson and James Benton, Michael and Dana Windsor, Matthew and Cara Wraight, Sean, Brian, and Erin Wraight, Nathan and Steffany Breglio, Leah Breglio, Marc and Shauna Breglio, Thomas, Molly, and Maggie Wraight, Zoe Kincy, Isaiah and Caleb Cain; and seven cherished great-grandchildren, Brianna and Jacob Sisson, Devon and Seamus Kelly, Madelyn Rose Wraight, Logan Lark Sisson and Nicolo Vincent Breglio.Calling hours will be Thursday (May 30) from 4-5:30 p.m. followed by a service at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Deryk Richenburg officiating at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will be private. Donations in Virginia's memory may be made to Restavac Freedom Alliance in Haiti, 17 Windham Green Rd., Windham, CT 06280. To share a memory of Virginia with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019