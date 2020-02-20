Hartford Courant Obituaries
Vita (Calvo) Aiello, 93, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Aiello (1998), passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Anthony and Sebastiana (Tata) Calvo, she grew up and lived in Hartford, Wethersfield, Glastonbury, South Florida, and Warrenton, VA before returning to Connecticut in 2013. Prior to her retirement, Vita was employed as a bookkeeper in the banking industry for several years. She enjoyed making crafts, playing cards, especially setback, going to the casino and playing bingo at Fox Hill. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who liked spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Rev. Dr. Henrietta "Ricki" Aiello of Enfield, and Stephen Aiello and his wife Elizabeth of Warrenton, VA; four grandchildren, David Dinsdale and his wife Kelly, Kevin Dinsdale and his partner Raygan, Michael "Tony" Aiello and his wife Tracy, and David Aiello; two great grandchildren, Parker and Noah Dinsdale, and several extended family members that she loved dearly. Vita was also predeceased by her brother Vincent Calvo. Entombment took place in Fred Hunters Hollywood Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, FL. A memorial service will take place at a later time and date to be announced. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2020
